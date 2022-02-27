Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after buying an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

Shares of A opened at $133.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

