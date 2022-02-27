Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,505,000 after buying an additional 133,077 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,182,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,830,000 after buying an additional 139,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $137.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.62 and its 200 day moving average is $156.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

