Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 71,735 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 656,913 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,626,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 397,569 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after buying an additional 36,469 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,943 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

NYSE:GM opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

