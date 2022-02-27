Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 64,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 12.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 6.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 7.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 37.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

MEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $10.32 on Friday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $210.94 million, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Mayville Engineering Profile (Get Rating)

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.