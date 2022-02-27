Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $37.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

