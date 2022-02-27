Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 18,186 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Textron were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Textron by 12.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Textron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average of $72.91. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.83 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

