Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Celanese were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Shares of CE opened at $141.28 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.89. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

