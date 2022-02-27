Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.64 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,022,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,811,000 after purchasing an additional 189,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,957,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,530,000 after buying an additional 34,770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after buying an additional 31,742 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 330,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,509,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period.

Shares of IWY opened at $151.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.48. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $125.74 and a 12 month high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

