Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Celanese were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Celanese by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $141.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.89. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $133.50 and a 52 week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

