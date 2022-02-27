Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 692 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in McKesson were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 8.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $438,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 10.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in McKesson by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after acquiring an additional 129,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $275.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.78 and a 200 day moving average of $226.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

