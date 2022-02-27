Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 364.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the third quarter valued at $206,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $54.01.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

