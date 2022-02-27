Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CSX were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CSX by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,990,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062,498 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CSX by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,608,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $564,872,000 after buying an additional 11,527,954 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 194.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,235,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 205.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,942,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

CSX stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.