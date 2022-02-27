Chad Michael Whalen Sells 251 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $49,813.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 252 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $50,468.04.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 247 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $50,578.19.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $52,019.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $202.34 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. StockNews.com raised F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.65.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

