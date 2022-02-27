Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $85.75 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $61.25 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

