Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-$6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.250-$6.500 EPS.

GTLS stock opened at $129.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 89.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 502,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,106,000 after purchasing an additional 101,285 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

