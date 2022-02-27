ChatCoin Reaches Market Cap of $719,004.43 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $719,004.43 and $17,702.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,892.53 or 0.99939584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00073870 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022691 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002172 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014909 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00294110 BTC.

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

