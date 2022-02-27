Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $130.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.45.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $140.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $141.80.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,276,000 after acquiring an additional 298,230 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after buying an additional 1,977,355 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,835,000 after buying an additional 252,213 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,065,000 after buying an additional 79,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,341,000 after buying an additional 136,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

