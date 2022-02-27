Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.10-$19.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $19.74. Chemed also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.100-$19.500 EPS.

NYSE:CHE traded up $21.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $480.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,410. The business’s 50-day moving average is $486.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Chemed by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Chemed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Chemed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Chemed by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.