Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.100-$19.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Chemed also updated its FY22 guidance to $19.10-$19.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed stock traded up $21.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $480.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,410. Chemed has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $486.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.26.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 12.55%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.53%.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Chemed by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed (Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.