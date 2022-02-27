Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT Raised to $145.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG stock opened at $129.25 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $139.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,132 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.