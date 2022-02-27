Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:CHK opened at $75.08 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.