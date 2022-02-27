Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CVX. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

NYSE CVX opened at $140.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.67. Chevron has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $140.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $3,546,123.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,365 shares of company stock worth $87,600,457 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

