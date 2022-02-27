Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,639 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $912,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 171,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,212 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2,108.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $105.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.17.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.