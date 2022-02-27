Chico’s FAS (CHS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Chico’s FAS has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $0.000-$0.050 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.54. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,872 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 95.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 33,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 165,876 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

