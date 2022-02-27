Chico’s FAS (CHS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Chico’s FAS has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $0.000-$0.050 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.54. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,872 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 95.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 33,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 165,876 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
