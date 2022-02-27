Chimerix (CMRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Chimerix to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $489.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

Get Chimerix alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chimerix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,602,000 after acquiring an additional 447,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chimerix by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,677,000 after acquiring an additional 272,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chimerix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 223,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chimerix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Chimerix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.