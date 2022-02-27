Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2375 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Choice Hotels International has decreased its dividend payment by 47.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Choice Hotels International has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of CHH opened at $146.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 15.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.