CHW Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:CHWAU) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

CHW Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CHWAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, February 28th. CHW Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 30th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ CHWAU opened at $10.02 on Friday. CHW Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in CHW Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHW Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $700,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHW Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,541,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHW Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,051,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CHW Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,068,000.

