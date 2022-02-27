CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Lowered to C$29.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CIX. CIBC reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.75.

Shares of CIX opened at C$20.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.08. CI Financial has a one year low of C$16.63 and a one year high of C$30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.12%.

In other news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$29,294.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$583,425.99.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

