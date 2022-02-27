CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $16.23

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.23, but opened at $15.60. CI&T shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CINT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.91.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CI&T Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

