CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $16.23

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.23, but opened at $15.60. CI&T shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 10 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CINT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.
CI&T Company Profile (NYSE:CINT)
CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.
