Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $808,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $29,890,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $6,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James T. Treace sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $1,204,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 16,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $253,068.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,843 in the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $20.99 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 11.66.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMCI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

