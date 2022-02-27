Citigroup Inc. Invests $39,000 in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 16,510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 919.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

PLx Pharma stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. PLx Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

