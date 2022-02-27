Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 151.7% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 24.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,161,000 after buying an additional 1,887,391 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,721,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

NYSE C traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $61.98. The company had a trading volume of 30,488,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,096,826. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average is $67.26. The stock has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.