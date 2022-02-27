Citigroup Inc. Purchases 11,108 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) by 112.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 519.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 407.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 119,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 33,421.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the second quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

URG opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.46. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62.

In other news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 66,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $96,912.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on URG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ur-Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.