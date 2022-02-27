Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,280 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3,080.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $95.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.59.

