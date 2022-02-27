Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,671 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELP. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELP opened at $6.62 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

