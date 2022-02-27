Citigroup Lowers Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target to $18.00

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSNL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Personalis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Get Personalis alerts:

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.55. Personalis has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $54,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,035. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,389,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,637,000 after purchasing an additional 857,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 187,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,350,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,636 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 135.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 743,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,085,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Personalis (Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.