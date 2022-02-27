Citigroup Trims Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Target Price to $18.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Primo Water alerts:

NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.92 on Friday. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -114.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,039,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,343,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 133,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 842,913 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.