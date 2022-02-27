Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 0.20. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 322.33%.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $185,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,620 shares of company stock worth $589,361. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

