Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

CCOI stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $56.80 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.57.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCOI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $69,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,620 shares of company stock worth $589,361. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after acquiring an additional 23,169 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cogent Communications by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 231,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 59,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.