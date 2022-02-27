Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 53.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coherent by 22.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherent during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Coherent during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Coherent by 8.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

COHR stock opened at $264.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.51 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. On average, analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

