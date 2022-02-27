Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $342.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $447.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target (down previously from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.09.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $176.83 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $155.92 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.86 and a 200-day moving average of $256.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 46.23%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $1,880,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,048 shares of company stock worth $42,861,117 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 101.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

