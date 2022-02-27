Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $250.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.38% from the stock’s current price.

COIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.09.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $176.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.86 and a 200-day moving average of $256.65. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $155.92 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $1,880,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total value of $20,261,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,048 shares of company stock worth $42,861,117 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,747,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $394,494,000 after buying an additional 1,131,275 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

