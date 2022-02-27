Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Down to $21.40

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.40, but opened at $20.13. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 4,893 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

