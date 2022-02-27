Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $162.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Colliers International Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.25.

CIGI stock opened at $139.73 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.42. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

