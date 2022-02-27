Colony Group LLC Acquires 2,213 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.29.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

