Colony Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,582 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SONY opened at $104.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day moving average of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $127.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $133.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

