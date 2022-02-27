Colony Group LLC Reduces Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 392.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $222.60 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $173.79 and a one year high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.27. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

