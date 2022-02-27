Colony Group LLC Sells 3,030 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NCR by 1,041.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 150.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in NCR by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in NCR by 11,541.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.72. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.08.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

