Colony Group LLC Sells 83 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after buying an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in McKesson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,607 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 486.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,586,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,396,000 after purchasing an additional 43,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $275.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.78 and a 200 day moving average of $226.80. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $282.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

