Comerica Bank Acquires 803,897 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803,897 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.15% of Zynga worth $13,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth $82,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth $84,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth $96,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 0.14.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ZNGA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.87.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

